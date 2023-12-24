Cash-in on NBA Christmas with some of our favorite player props.

The best day of the season is finally here and we'll see five primetime matchups between 10 of the NBA's best teams. Bragging rights and positions in the standings will be on the line as conference rivals will meet on a nationally-televised NBA Christmas stage. The NBA gives us the best present of all: basketball on Christmas day! The action begins on at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on ESPN!

For our betting predictions, head over to our NBA Christmas betting series to check out our side picks. For this edition, we'll be taking a look at the best player props and advantageous matchups throughout the board. With an extra day of rest, injuries are subject to change, so make sure to take a peek before making any plays.

Check out the NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) @ New York Knicks

The Bucks and Knicks are squaring off again after just facing each other a game ago. The Bucks won the game 130-111 and advanced to 3-0 against the Knicks on the season. The Knicks dug deep into their bench for reinforcements in the scoring, but it wasn't enough to stop the size of the Bucks. Expect a similar story in this game as the Bucks will look to dominate the paint, but let's lean on Khris Middleton to improve his scoring. He's been a tad cold from three, but we like him to heat up and bounce back in this one.

Player Prop: Khris Middleton OVER 1.5 Made Threes (-146)

Game Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -3.5 (-108)

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets (-7)

This should be one of the better matchups of the day as Golden State brings a five-game winning streak into this one. They've made a turn in their season and the Splash Brothers are finally coming together for the first time this season. Denver, however, has won seven of their last eight games and they're looking like strong contenders with Jamal Murray back in the lineup. The Nuggets are favored at home and should have a solid advantage rebounding the basketball. Jonathan Kuminga has been a big boost for the Warriors on defense, but he may be outmatched trying to box-out Nikola Jokic. Let's side with Aaron Gordon to be the beneficiary of some loose rebounds as we take his board total.

Player Prop: Aaron Gordon OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-138)

Game Pick: OVER 233.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics (-3) @ Los Angeles Lakers

The Celtics come in with the best record in the Eastern Conference and they're winners of seven of their last eight games. While they were without Jayson Tatum for a few games, they're managing back-to-back wins ahead of this one and his return last game saw him score 30 points. The Lakers have gone 1-4 during their last five games, but they come in off a massive 129-120 win over the Thunder that saw a game-high 40 points from LeBron James. Christmas is always a showcase for LeBron, so we'd be remiss not to take him grabbing a triple double. Let's also take Jaylen Brown's points as he steps up with a solid matchup.

Player Props: Jaylen Brown OVER 23.5 points (-115); LeBron James to record Triple Double (+600)

Game Pick: Boston Celtics -3 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5) @ Miami Heat

NBA MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will take their hot streak to face the Miami Heat for the first time this season. The injury report features both Embiid and Jimmy Butler listed on the injury report, so it'll be worth checking their availability ahead of this one. Tyler Herro has been stepping up since his return and the Heat have been shooting well from three. However, the 76ers are a great defensive team and should give the Heat issues with their size. Look for Tyrese Maxey to have another great day scoring the ball. Let's look towards Herro and Maxey for some of our props.

Player Props: Tyler Herro OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-162); Tyrese Maxey OVER 6.5 Assists; Joel Embiid records Double-Double/PHI to Win (+128)

Game Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns (-4.5)

The Dallas Mavericks are coming into this game with a hobbled lineup, but they've still got one of the world's best players in Luka Doncic carrying them to wins. Look for him to have a great performance on the national stage and he could be in-line for another possible triple-double. The Suns have really been struggling to shoot the three-point shot over the last three games, but we like them to crawl out of that slump here tonight. This should be a great game that caps off our Christmas action – what better way to end it than some free overtime basketball?

Player Props: Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 Made Threes (-132); Luka Doncic 10+ Assists (-165)

Game Pick: Will There be Overtime? YES (+1400)