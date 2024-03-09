Late in his team's thrilling victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon set social media ablaze with a wicked dunk.
Gordon's teammate Nikola Jokic spun away from a defender and began driving towards the basket with just over two minutes remaining. The reigning NBA Finals MVP put up a close-range shot that unfortunately bounced off the rim, then stumbled out of bounds, unable to get his own rebound. However, Gordon snaked his way through defenders and jumped sky-high for a putback slam, cleaning up the initial miss in spectacular fashion.
🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/4S1nCtavrB pic.twitter.com/cF7jzOY3Hj
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 8, 2024
Jokic frequently gives Gordon dunking opportunities, as the pair has developed undeniable chemistry playing together. In fact, Jokic always seems to know where Gordon is on the court.
“I think Joker kinda knew that I was there for the rebound, so I think he was just trying to get it on the rim,” Gordon told AltitudeTV's Vic Lombardi. “I don’t know if he had the right angle to put it in, but just to get it on the rim was enough. He knew that I was gonna come clean it up.”
The Nuggets' bench reaction to Gordon's insane slam was just as good as the highlight itself. His epic tip dunk left his teammates in absolute disbelief, even sending some stumbling backward.
You know what they’re reacting to 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/zVKnfb7DJg
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 8, 2024
“AG is special man… He’s the best dunker I’ve ever seen in my life,” Peyton Watson told reporters postgame.
Aaron Gordon is no stranger to monster dunks. In fact, he's earned the nickname “Air Gordon.” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone even jokes that he's always “roaming the sky.”
“If we’re spaced correctly, we have Aaron roaming the sky,” he said. “He’s giving the traffic report up there.”