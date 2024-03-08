The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge 115-109 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and while Nikola Jokic led the way per usual, Aaron Gordon played a strong supporting role in this game. Gordon threw down some big dunks throughout the night, and he noticed some animated reactions from DeAndre Jordan throughout the night.
Gordon turned in a typically efficient night for Denver (16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 8/15 FGM) while playing solid defense to help Denver pick up a win over the league-leading Celtics. After the contest, Gordon shouted out Jordan for his hilarious reactions on the bench to his dunks, saying that if Jordan is going crazy over your dunks, that means you are doing something right.
“DJ is hilarious with the facial expressions…He knows what it’s like to have crazy dunks. He’s had some wild dunks, so if he’s like, ‘That was nuts,’ then I know it’s valid.” – Aaron Gordon, The Denver Post
Aaron Gordon continues to deliver in a big way for the Nuggets
Jokic and Jamal Murray get most of the credit for Denver's success, but Gordon plays a big role in helping them play their best basketball on both ends of the floor. Gordon is having another strong season for the Nuggets (13.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.2 APG, 55.1 FG%), and he always seems to find a way to throw down some explosive dunks on a nightly basis.
Having been a member of “Lob City” with the Los Angeles Clippers, Jordan has thrown down his fair share of dunks throughout his career, and while he's not exactly doing that anymore, he knows a good dunk when he sees one. The Nuggets reminded the Celtics that, despite their success this season, they are still the team to beat until proven otherwise, and with Gordon playing at a high level, Denver is going to be tough to beat once the postseason rolls around.