The Denver Nuggets made easy work of Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns at the Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday night, knocking off a well-dressed Kevin Durant led team by a final score of 125-107.

The Nuggets dominated Paul and the Suns despite star center Nikola Jokic’s pre-game fears about the difficulty in stopping the Suns’ explosive pick-and-roll offense.

With a little less than six minutes left in the game and the Nuggets comfortably ahead by a score of 114-95, Suns star and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul took it upon himself to initiate hard contact against Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

As Murray dribbled toward the basket, crossing the half-court line, Paul appeared to unleash a hockey-style check against the Nuggets guard, drawing a chorus of boos from the hometown crowd.

Chris Paul body checks Jamal Murray as the Nuggets make a run. Should this have been a flagrant foul? 🤔pic.twitter.com/OR8MIY7Sks — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

“Chris Paul is the master of pretending to do something while actually doing something else,” wrote Twitter user IStanNoOne69 in response to the play. “There is no way he wanted a steal on a fastbreak down 19 with 5 minutes to go.”

Another commenter, a host and podcaster for the Toronto Raptors, said he felt Paul was lining Murray up for the hit and did it intentionally.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chris Paul was actually lining him up for a bodycheck lol pic.twitter.com/eRrs9wB5Rk — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) April 30, 2023

Still another commenter compared the Paul check to an infamous hit by Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams against the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

Chris Paul any time he’s down in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/kfUjqLzLEH — kid curry 𓂀 (@officialkanak) April 30, 2023

The Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets series will return to the Mile High City for Game 2 on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, NBA fans still seem salty over Paul’s hit.