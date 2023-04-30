Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has been his team’s best player in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets. The Suns are trailing 68-51 but Durant has 19 points.
Durant was seen in Saturday’s Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. with an all-black pair of his ‘KD 16s.’
Kevin Durant breaks out the blackout KD 16s again — “EASY” on the heel 👀 pic.twitter.com/XRFY474goL
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 30, 2023
Kevin Durant’s signature shoe debuted this postseason. He and Nike announced a lifetime deal Friday, making him the third athlete to partner with the company for life (Michael Jordan and LeBron James).
KD has been the Suns’ best player. He had 15 points in the first quarter and was able to get 1-on-1 matchups against the Nuggets in the post, something that did not happen often last series against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Phoenix shot 22-of-40 against the Nuggets, who are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, in the first half. But Denver had a 27-15 edge on the glass with 12 offensive rebounds. The Nuggets also shot 15 more field goals and 12 more 3-pointers to create separation.
Durant and the Suns will need an explosive second half to make a comeback. He has the shoes that look nice, so let’s see if he can play with offense the Suns need to win.