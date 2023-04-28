Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic knows his team could be at a matchup disadvantage against the Phoenix Suns. According to the Denver Post’s Mike Singer, Jokic will be holding his hands together, hoping the Suns do not do too much damage to the Nuggets’ defense this series.

Nikola Jokic, asked how to defend Phoenix’s pick-and-roll: “Pray.” Concluded a jovial media session where Joker chided the group for our “awful” questions. He’s in a good place. — Mike Singer (@msinger) April 28, 2023

Jokic is one of the NBA’s best centers and will have his own threat against Phoenix, which needs a big effort from starting center Deandre Ayton to contain him. But the Nuggets will have a difficult challenge against the Suns, who have guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant to attack from midrange.

Paul, Booker and Durant are each shooting above 50% from midrange this postseason. Two seasons ago, Denver played a drop pick-and-roll coverage against the Suns it was reluctant to pull out of. Paul and Booker each averaged at least 25 points (25.5 and 25.3 respectively), as the Nuggets could not stop their midrange attack defensively.

Here is a look at the shot percentages for Paul, Durant and Booker from midrange in five playoff games in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, per NBA Stats:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paul: 14-of-26 (53.8 percent)

Booker: 18-of-31 (58.1 percent)

Durant: 17-of-33 (51.5 percent)

The Suns and Nuggets will play Game 1 of their series at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will be televised by TNT.