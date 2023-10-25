Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas talks about Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. and what makes him a near unstoppable threat on his podcast. In his show “The Gil's Arena,” Arenas said that Porter's tendencies and frame make him very tough to defend in the NBA and mentions the Nuggets should use that more to their advantage.

“No one can compete with your jumping ability when you go to pull up…he's playing one style,” Arenas said. “There's really not a lot of player that's gonna block his shot.”

"He's too athletic to sit and shoot threes all day." Gilbert Arenas says the Nuggets should do way more with Michael Porter Jr. and his skillset. pic.twitter.com/t6fgKM2Fri — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) October 25, 2023

Definitely some encouraging words from Arenas on Porter's skill set that apparently has yet to be unlocked. While Arenas acknowledges his three-point shooting ability, he said on his show that there's a ton more layers to his game and if he was on the coaching staff, he would advise to attack more as a part of his arsenal.

“If I was on the coaching staff or his trainer, he's just too athletic to just shoot threes all game,” Arenas said. “I think what happens is that he got so comfortable with threes and I think it's because of the early back injury vs, what your athleticism, threes is secondary. You should be one-two-dribble pulling up.”

He further mentioned how Porter's jumping ability his next-to-none as no one at his position can block the ball when he attempts threes, which means he should drive to the basket more or pull up from mid-range. Last season Porter averaged 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Nuggets opened the season with a win to the Los Angeles Lakers and Porter will look to improve in year 6 as their next test is against the Memphis Grizzlies.