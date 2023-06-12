Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are one win away from NBA stardom, with a chance to win their first ever championship in front of the home crowd at Ball Arena on Monday night. Although it's not impossible that the Nuggets could defeat the Miami Heat in Game 5 without their star player, Jokic's availability is still crucial for the Mile High City as they look to bring a second championship in as many years to Colorado after the Avalanche won the NHL's Stanley Cup in 2022. Nuggets fans are surely wondering on Monday: Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Heat?

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Heat

Despite Jokic tweaking his ankle in Game 4's 108-95 win at the Kaseya Center on Friday night, the Serbian superstar looks to be in no jeopardy of missing Game 5, likely the biggest game of the 28-year-olds career.

“All indications point to Jokic being a full participant in a potential Game 5 closer,” Jared Greenberg explained on NBA TV on Sunday.

That seems to be the case even though he barely participated in practice on Sunday, which was likely just an opportunity to rest the slightly injured ankle. Jokic played 37 minutes in Game 4, scoring 23 points on 8-for-19 shooting while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks as he continues to lead the way for the Western Conference's best team.

Denver fans should breathe a sigh of relief; Nikola Jokic is playing on Monday night, and the Nuggets are firmly in the driver's seat as they look to bring an NBA Championship to the Mile High City for the first time ever. In the case of is Nikola Jokic playing in Game 5 vs. the Heat, the answer is absolutely.