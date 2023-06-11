Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic tweaked his right ankle in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, and there has been some concern regarding his status for Monday's Game 5, but the expectation is that he will be a full participant, according to Jared Greenberg of NBA TV.

"All indications point to Jokić being a full participant in a potential Game 5 closer."@JaredSGreenberg shares the latest on Nikola Jokić's status for Monday's Game 5 pic.twitter.com/wEMzjNclZ8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 11, 2023

Nikola Jokic was reportedly not participating much if at all in practice on Sunday, but the optimism that he will play in Game 5 remains. Sunday's injury report is not scheduled to come out until 7 p.m. ET, so it will be interesting to see if Jokic is listed, and what the status is once that comes out.

Despite tweaking his right ankle, Nikola Jokic played 37 minutes in the 108-95 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. He scored 23 points on 8-19 shooting. Aaron Gordon was the leading scorer with 27 points, and Bruce Brown scored 21 off of the bench.

The Nuggets are trying to win their first NBA Championship in their first attempt in the NBA Finals. The Heat need to win Game 5 on the road if they want to extend the series to Game 6, which would take place in Miami. Jokic's injury status will be something to monitor leading up to Game 5, and when the game starts to see how well he is dealing with the ailment. The Nuggets can close out the series on their home court with a win.