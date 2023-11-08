Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Warriors

Nikola Jokic has surprisingly landed on the injury report hours before the Nuggets take on the Warriors in a heavyweight matchup. Jokic, according to the latest injury report submitted by the Nuggets to the league, currently has the “probable” designation, as the Nuggets star is currently nursing some inflammation on his right wrist.

The probable tag is the best designation a player on the injury report can get, as probable means that the likelihood of them suiting up is far stronger than the likelihood of them sitting out. This is certainly good news for the Nuggets, as they'll be in need of the Joker's contributions on the offensive end to rise to the occasion against a Dubs team that has started off the 2023-24 season pretty well.

These aren't last season's Warriors; last year, it seemed as if the Warriors lost all sense of identity on the road. But now, even with a game in Ball Center coming up later tonight, the Nuggets should be expecting a spirited battle from Stephen Curry and company, especially with Chris Paul getting into a much better groove, scoring-wise.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets, barring an unforeseen late turn of events, should have Nikola Jokic up and running on Wednesday night, wrist inflammation notwithstanding. Jokic is coming off yet another triple-double, a 35-point, 14-rebound, and 12-assist demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans; the Serbian should look to keep it rolling even if Draymond Green and Kevon Looney have had some success defending him in the past.

With a chance to help the Nuggets move to 8-1 on the season, expect Jokic to suit up, especially when the answer to the question of “Is Nikola Jokic playing vs. Warriors?” is probably.