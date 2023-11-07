Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a monster game against the New Orleans Pelicans and passed LeBron James in the process

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a triple-double machine, and with his latest, he passed one of the greatest to ever do it.

In the Nuggets' 134-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Jokic amassed 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. That performance notched him his 108th career triple-double, passing LeBron James. More impressively, it took James 1,417 games to get to 107 triple doubles. It took Jokic 604 games to get to 108 triple-doubles, according to StatMuse.

Jokic now only trails Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, and Magic Johnson on the all-time career triple-doubles list. At this rate, it may not be long before Jokic is the NBA's all-time leader in the metric. The Nuggets' center trails Johnson by 30 triple-doubles. Robertson and Westbrook are a little further ahead; leading Jokic by 73 and 90 triple-doubles, respectively.

Jokic is climbing the record books in multiple ways, just last week recording his seventh career game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 85% shooting. That is the second-most such games in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (12).

Most importantly to Jokic is that he's leading his team to success. After the Nuggets won the NBA championship last season, they've shown no signs of slowing down this year. The Nuggets are 7-1, winning with a balanced roster. The team has the seventh-best offense in the NBA and the sixth-best defense. That kind of play is what has the Nuggets considered among the favorites to win the championship again this season.

But it all starts with Jokic in the middle. He just keeps finding ways to lead his team to victory while wowing fans across the NBA.

Up next for Jokic and the Nuggets, they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.