Denver Nuggets two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has popped up on the team's injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Fresh off their first championship in team history, the Denver Nuggets have started the 2023-24 season with a 7-1 record thanks to Nikola Jokic. Making a strong case to be the early favorite for the MVP award, Jokic has put the Nuggets on his back once again, especially with Denver not having Jamal Murray due to a hamstring injury.

On Wednesday night, the Nuggets will be put to the test when they take on the Golden State Warriors, a matchup featuring the last two NBA champions. Without Murray, Jokic will once again look to lead Denver to a win, but his status for this game is still to be determined after he appeared on the team's official injury report.

Jokic is currently listed as probable against the Warriors due to right wrist inflammation. Ahead of the Nuggets' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, Jokic was added to the injury report with the same ailment. He ended up playing 36 minutes against New Orleans, recording 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists, passing LeBron James and Jason Kidd on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.

It does appear as if the Nuggets are too concerned with Jokic's wrist inflammation, as they would have held him out of Monday night's game if he was truly dealing with discomfort. The Serbian big man has never been one to miss games unless he is truly injured, so his wrist is just something the team is monitoring early on in the year.

Jokic is a two-time MVP for a reason and he has been the best player in the league through his team's first eight games. Not only has Denver's star recorded three triple-doubles so far, but he has recorded a double-double in every single game. Jokic is currently averaging 28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

Barring some unforeseen circumstances, Nikola Jokic will be available and play on Wednesday night in a game the Nuggets really want to win in order to improve to a league-best 8-1.