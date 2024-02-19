Jokic has respect from some NBA legends.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have been humming right along so far on the 2023-24 season, in which they are attempting to defend the first in franchise history NBA title that they won during last year's postseason. Jokic sure figures to be among the frontrunners for the MVP award when it is announced at the end of the season, and Denver currently sits in a logjam of four teams competing for the number one overall seed in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture.

Over the last two seasons for Jokic, which have included two MVPs, a championship, and a Finals MVP, the big man has caught the attention of several both current and former legends of the game, one of whom is former Boston Celtics icon Larry Bird.

“I would love to play against [Nikola Jokic]. Man, is he good… When Golden State was healthy, they were really fun to watch. Now I switched over to Denver,” said Bird on NBA TV (via @ohnohedidnt24 on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).

A matchup between Larry Bird and Nikola Jokic, two of the most creative players to ever step on the hardwood, would have been a sight to behold, to say the least. Both use incredibly inventive methods of passing the ball, seeing angles, and executing passes that are simply extremely difficult to believe in real time.

In any case, Jokic will hope to use the All-Star break as a chance to rest up before the Nuggets gear up for the stretch run of their title defense.