Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic wants a European NBA All-Star team to take the floor.

Jokic and Doncic would be joined on the team by Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dario Saric and Nikola Vucevic, according to Jokic. Jokic made the comments about a European All-Star Team while preparing for Sunday's NBA All-Star game. Jokic is a starter for the Western Conference team, representing the Nuggets.

It would be truly amazing to see a European All-Star team, with Doncic and Jokic leading the way. This season, Jokic is averaging a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Nuggets. He would be complemented quite well by Doncic, who is having a fabulous season with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks guard is averaging more than 34 points a game so far this season in Dallas.

NBA fans will get a taste of what that lineup could be like on Sunday, when the NBA All-Star game tips off. Doncic and Jokic are both starting for the Western Conference team in the game. They will be joined by LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant. Bogdanovic, Saric and Vucevic will have to wait until next year to try and get on one of the rosters.

It will be interesting to see if Jokic makes a suggestion to the NBA to have a game with European stars for future All-Star Weekends. The events have shifted a lot during the years, and players are giving suggestions on how to improve the weekend's festivities.

This year's NBA All-Star game is on Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern.