Denver Nuggets star forward Nikola Jokic is revealing the one player he would absolutely love to hoop with. Jokic would have adored the opportunity to play on the same team with Peja Stojakovic, he said at NBA All-Star Weekend.

“Peja Stojakovic in today’s NBA would be really good. I mean, he was an All-Star… But I think in today’s NBA, he’d be amazing.” Nikola Jokic on which former player he wishes he was teammates with 🔥 (via @HarrisonWind)pic.twitter.com/F7jpqkANe0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

“I think in today's NBA, he'd be amazing,” Jokic said to reporters.

The two players didn't get to cross paths in the NBA. Stojakovic left the league after the 2010-11 season. He spent nearly 15 years in the NBA, playing for the New Orleans Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks. Stojakovic finished his career averaging 17 points per game after appearing in 804 career games. The forward won a NBA championship as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in 2011. He made it to the All-Star game three consecutive years, from 2002-2004.

Jokic has become one of the stars of the NBA after joining the Nuggets in 2015. He is also an NBA champion, leading the Nuggets in 2023 to the championship. Jokic was also named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals that season. Despite being a second round pick, Jokic has twice been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player. He is also a six time NBA All-Star, including this year when he takes the floor Sunday in the 2024 All-Star game. Jokic is a starter on the Western Conference team, after averaging 26 points and 12 rebounds so far this season.

It would have been amazing to see the two players ball out together for the Nuggets, but it won't happen in the NBA. The 2024 All-Star game tips off at 8:00 Eastern Sunday.