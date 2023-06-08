The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 109-94 on Wednesday behind a monster performance from Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets outrebounded the Heat by 25 en route to the blowout road win.

Jokic tripled up LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo with his performance on the evening. He finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists on the evening to the dismay of Heat fans. His performance sent Heat fans to the exits early.

NIKOLA JOKIC WENT AVATAR MODE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3C9MhnEPww — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

The Nuggets big man scored on an array of silky-smooth shots, eliciting a hilarious take from announcer Mark Jackson. The line, dubbed Jackson's “greatest ever,” had NBA Twitter in stitches.

mark jackson's greatest line ever "old dude at playground used to shoot same shot over me with cigarette in his mouth" @NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/A6smQ4WRjI — willard kovacs (@willardkovacs) June 8, 2023

“Thanks to Mark Jackson, I'll never again see Jokic play without thinking, he shoots like an old guy at the park with a cigarette in his mouth,” said one commenter about the hilarious take. “Best line of the entire playoffs,” another fan said. “That's the funniest thing Mark Jackson ever said,” another fan said.

Jokic was his usual stoic self following the performance. He teamed up with Jamal Murray, as the duo became the first pair of teammates to ever have 30-point triple doubles in a playoff game.

"To be honest, not much." Nikola Jokic on his 30-20-10 performance in Game 3 and whether it means anything to him 😅pic.twitter.com/wXBl6JPd9E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

Michael Malone's Jokic-led team played a masterful game in several aspects. The Nuggets shot 22-for-27 from the free throw line and had 28 assists on 41 made field goals. They punished the Heat with 60 points in the paint compared to 34 for the home team.

The series continues Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Miami. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and company are suddenly staring down a potential 3-1 deficit. For Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat, a new gameplan for stopping Jokic and Murray may be needed.

Jokic accomplished something that's never been done before, as only he can, and “The Joker” shows no signs of slowing.