What Nikola Jokic wants, Nikola Jokic gets. That's been a consistent narrative in the 2023 NBA Playoffs for the Denver Nuggets star center, who is having yet another fantastic individual performance in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals in South Beach against the Miami Heat.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Nikola Jokic has 13 pts, 11 reb & 7 ast so far in the 1st half – his 9th career playoff half with at least 10 pts, 10 reb & 5 ast. Over the last 25 years, the only other players with at least 3 such halves in postseason play are LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nikola Jokic would finish the first half of Game 3 with 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field to go with 12 rebounds and seven assists. Miami's Bam Adebayo is not too shabby of a defender, but even he is having an incredibly tough time containing the Serbian, who is too big, too skilled, and too smart for anyone matched up against him. He has a soft touch that always translates to easy buckets and an elite passing ability that makes it even harder to read on defense — qualities any team would love to see from their best player.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Nuggets entered Game 3 coming off a bitter 111-108 loss to the Heat in Game 2 at home last Sunday, and Nikola Jokic is using that as motivational fuel to further punish the smaller Miami squad.

After two games in the NBA Finals, Jokic had managed to rack up a total of 68 points, 21 rebounds, and 18 assists, while shooting an absurd 60 percent from the field.