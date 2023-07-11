Nikola Jokic has a claim as the best basketball player in the world. He made sure of it when he poked fun at his former teammate, Mike Miller.

Via “The Let It Fly Show”:

“I wake up to a text at 3:30 in the morning from Joker… ‘Hey brotha, you ever won MVP? Or Finals MVP'” Miller recalled. “‘No I haven't.' He said, ‘You kinda sucked, didn't ya?'”

Jokic had a tremendous NBA playoff run. He averaged 30.0 points on 54.8 percent shooting, including 46.1 percent from 3-point range, with 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 20 games.

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship. After, he was seen celebrating in Las Vegas, Nevada, and more recently in Serbia, his hometown, where he manages his beloved horses.

Jokic is only 28 years old. To this point, he has won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award two times. This season, he was named MVP of the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets are primed to compete for championships for years to come. Miller played with Jokic in his first two seasons in the NBA (2015-16 and 2016-17). Now, the center is primed to become one of the greatest players of all time given his super rare skill set.

Denver will have to compete with the Phoenix Suns, who this offseason acquired Bradley Beal to pair with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and the Los Angeles Lakers, who boosted their depth behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Nuggets beat both of those teams en route to their championship, something that made Jokic's playoff run remarkable.