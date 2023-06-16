Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic wanted to go back to his home country, Serbia, after his team won the NBA Finals. Then, the Nuggets' championship parade was Thursday. Jokic said he wanted to stay.

Now, the two-time MVP and this year's NBA Finals MVP is putting his return home on further delay. He was seen partying in Las Vegas, Nevada, last night.

Nikola Jokic in Vegas last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QSD27WKKv7 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 16, 2023

The Joker should be enjoying this moment.

He put together one of the greatest playoff runs in NBA history. He averaged 30.0 points during the Nuggets' 19 postseason games, along with 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists. Jokic was especially dominant in the five-game NBA Finals versus the Miami Heat. The star center averaged 30. points on 58.3 percent shooting (42.1 percent from 3-point range), 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 blocks.

The big man will soon go to Serbia to see a reported more than a half a dozen horses he owns. According to The Athletic, Jokic tends to the animals at his own stable and can often be found watching horse races.

“I just enjoy being around them and seeing their different characteristics,” Jokic told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. “You get ot seewhen they work out that they are basically like us. They are athletes, sprinters. They are magnificent creatures.”

Nikola Jokic is a rare breed himself. He has proven himself to be one of the best, if not the best, offensive center of all time. He can pass, shoot from 3-point range and inside the arc. His skill set has made his team champions, and they will be competitive for next season and beyond.