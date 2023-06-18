After climbing to the very pinnacle of the NBA mountaintop, Nikola Jokic is back on solid ground. The Denver Nuggets big man is where he's wanted to be since the second the final buzzer sounded on their NBA Finals win – watching horses race each other on the track.

The Serbian center has made his way across the pond to his home country and was spotted getting to his seat at a local racing track.

Nikola Jokic made it back home in time for his horse racing 😅🐎 (via @arenasport_tv)pic.twitter.com/cIxSukjCX9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2023

Nikola Jokic hilariously made waves during his NBA Finals postgame interview following the Nuggets' series-clinching Game 5 win when he appeared dead set on getting back home to Serbia to watch the horse racing on Sunday.

“On Sundays, I have my horse racing in my hometown. … I don't know how we're going to arrive, if Thursday is the parade. Friday, maybe? I'm going to ask [Nuggets owner] Josh [Kroenke] to give me the plane.”

"I'm going to ask Josh to gimme the plane." Jokić is making it home for his horse races by any means necessary 😂 🏇 pic.twitter.com/KJgZeG4FRg — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 13, 2023

Jokic eventually assured Nuggets fans during the parade that there was no place he would have rather been on Thursday as he reveled in all of his success at the parade in Denver. Being able to return safe and sober for the horse racing on Sunday proves the big man really can do it all.

The Nuggets winning it all was far from a guaranteed given how much the Heat fought throughout the series. But there was one guarantee that, win or lose, Nikola Jokic was going to buy himself another horse.

Malika Andrews: “If you win are you gonna get another horse?” Nikola Jokic: “Probably, even if I lose.” The Joker is planning to buy another horse regardless of the Nuggets’ result in the NBA Finals 🤣🐴pic.twitter.com/v3tkB3yJoo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

The city of Denver would probably plot acres of land for a ranch in Nikola Jokic's name at this point.