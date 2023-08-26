Nikola Jokic is living his best life back in Serbia. The Denver Nuggets center was seen dancing at a concert Thursday night, showing his offseason is going very well after his team won the 2023 NBA Finals.

Many have joked about the Jokic clip. Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom chimed in with a hilarious roast Friday night.

My man plays ball like a brotha, but he sure don’t dance like one! https://t.co/MsKA8ejLxC — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 26, 2023

“My man plays ball like a brotha, but he sure don't dance like one!” Odom said on X.

Jokic has been arguably the best player in the league for the last three seasons. He has that crown after the Nuggets won their first-ever championship.

Jokic was named 2023 NBA Finals MVP and put up huge numbers throughout the playoffs. He averaged 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game en route to the five-game Finals win over the Miami Heat.

Denver is widely expected to defend its title in 2023-24. Jokic, guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. are each under contract through 2025. Jokic, who is in the midst of a five-year deal, will be signed with the Nuggets through the 2027-28 season.

Nikola Jokic is cementing his claim as one of the best centers of all time. He has won two Most Valuable Player awards and has been named All-NBA five times.

Jokic was considered an MVP favorite, along with the eventual winner, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

The Nuggets will open their championship defense Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be at Ball Arena in Denver at 5:30 p.m. MT and broadcasted by TNT.