Ever since the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals, clips have continued to go viral of star big man Nikola Jokic having a blast in his home country of Serbia. It looks like the party is still going on for Jokic, as another clip has surfaced of him dancing and singing along at a party with his fellow Serbians, via LeBronchitis.

Jokic really out here living his best life back home pic.twitter.com/Tkv7UbqP4M — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) August 25, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Jokic is having a great time, singing and dancing and showing not a care in the world towards anybody that could be watching. Throughout the NBA offseason Jokic has showed that he is a simple man with simple priorities, attending his horse races and hanging out with his friends in Serbia after winning the NBA Finals.

While Jokic was in the United States and fighting for a ring, reports continued to surface about how little Jokic actually cares for the spotlight and that the things that really matter to him are his family and enjoying his hobbies in his home country. This has been evidenced by the amount of time that he has spent at the race track this summer, as well as the partying that he did after his horse won a race. It honestly looked like he was more excited after this horse race than he was after the Nuggets won the NBA Finals.

Stay tuned into any more updates from a fun summer for Nikola Jokic before he returns to the Nuggets for the 2023-2024 NBA regular season. Once the season arrives, Jokic will probably return to his stoic self that NBA fans have gotten accustomed to.