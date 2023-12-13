Nikola Jokic admits his frustration over his ejection, but the Nuggets star can't do anything about it.

Denver Nuggets fans were livid when Nikola Jokic was thrown out of Tuesday's game. He was in the middle of dealing with the Chicago Bulls when he suddenly had the need to confront the referee. Nikola Vucevic popped off along with Coby White because of his absence. Thankfully, his teammates, through the schematics of Michael Malone, were able to hold the fort. The Serbian basketball legend unveiled his feelings on the technical, via Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score.

“It is frustrating. Some guys can say whatever. I think sometimes what I say is not even a technical foul…No, I crossed the line but sometimes that word does not cross the line,” Jokic said after not getting to stay the whole four quarters against the Bulls.

Nikola Jokic addresses his controversial ejection in Nuggets’ win over the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/ieYarX0Crp — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) December 13, 2023

The Nuggets superstar only got to see 16 minutes of action. Despite this, he was still able to put up serviceable numbers that his teammates built off of. Four points along with six assists prove that he had so much more left in the tank. His nine rebounds rounded out his dominant performance before getting ejected.

White and Vucevic would combine for 53 points to lead the Bulls. But, it was to no avail as other Nuggets system players stepped up without their leader through the help of Michael Malone. Reggie Jackson led the way with 25 points, while four other players got to double-digit scoring numbers. Jokic may have been mad at the referees for this game; however, he can take pride in the fact that Denver still pulled away.