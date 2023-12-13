Nuggets coach Michael Malone and forward Aaron Gordon couldn't help but joke about Nikola Jokic's ejection against the Bulls.

The Denver Nuggets went into Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls down only one key player in Jamal Murray, who was still nursing a sore ankle. But the Nuggets would have to play the majority of the game even more shorthanded as Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter.

Jokic was tossed after arguing with the referee. The call was extremely questionable and set social media on fire with heavy criticism of the referees. The call was questionable enough that even the Bulls' color commentators were upset with the ejection. And to make matters worse, the Bulls were hosting a Serbian Heritage Night. So fans who bought tickets to see the Serbian superstar were suddenly left disappointed.

Nikola Jokic has been ejected, and fans at the United Center who paid to see him are NOT happy 😳 pic.twitter.com/XXxLrzUa0f — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 13, 2023

The Nuggets managed to pull out the win, 114-106, thanks to big performances from Reggie Jackson and Michael Porter Jr.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about Jokic's ejection postgame, and he shared what was discussed between him and the referees.

“The official felt the language that was used warranted an ejection,” said Malone, via Altitude Sports' Vic Lombardi. “I told him, ‘I don’t understand the problem. Where I grew up that was a term of endearment in my house.”

This wasn't Nikola Jokic's first ejection on the season, and he has also missed one game due to injury. But in those three games without Jokic, the Nuggets are 3-0.

“I’m starting to think he's overrated,” Malone said jokingly.

Jokic's teammates continued with the jokes regarding his ejection, insinuating he needs to get ejected more often.

“We just want Jokic to get ejected as quick as he can … see if we can make it happen from there,” Aaron Gordon hilariously shared.

The Nuggets will look to extend their win streak as the Brooklyn Nets come to Denver on Thursday.