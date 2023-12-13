Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic fell victim to one of the worst ejections in NBA history.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was supposed to be the main attraction on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. It's Serbian Heritage Night after all. However, the superstar forward lasted just 16 minutes after he was ejected in the contest.

Late in the second quarter, Jokic complained at an official after what he felt was a no-call on a foul from Nikola Vucevic while he was attacking the rim. As what has been the case for much of the season so far, the referee slapped the Nuggets big man with a tech and threw him out of the game.

Nikola Jokic was ejected from tonight’s Nuggets vs. Bulls game after arguing this missed call. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/SMfdQAAEA2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

Sure enough, it sparked outrage among Nuggets fans. After all, it just seems like players can no longer talk and complain if they feel something was not called or the officiating is unfair. Unlike other instances, Nikola Jokic didn't even confront the referee and show hostility, as all he did was complain from far away.

Even the Serbian center cannot believe it himself, with video replays of his ejection showing his frustration and disbelief.

Jokić ejected after this no-call 😮 pic.twitter.com/qjXDCLdA7z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

“Currently screaming at the TV. How do you kick out Nikola Jokic for that????? Jokic had words for the ref running down the floor but HOW DO YOU DOUBLE TECH HIM!!!!! SO MANY FANS IN CHICAGO COME TO WATCH JOKER THIS IS RIDICULOUS,” an angry commenter said on X, formerly Twitter.

Another one wrote, “Jokic just got the worst ejection of all time.”

A critic shared, “They ejected Jokic from the game for simply arguing a call?! That’s excessive and absolutely BS! I’m sick of these idiotic referees trying to flex their muscles for no damn reason. This is total and utter BS!”

“This ref needs to be investigated! Nikola Jokic thrown out of the game for nothing,” another Nuggets supporter said.

Here are more reactions to Jokic's ejection:

This is what Nikola Jokic was ejected for. If you can tell me why I'd love to know pic.twitter.com/vj0cWbllMB — RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) December 13, 2023

Jokic better have cursed that ref’s whole bloodline and family because I can see how that was ejection worthy pic.twitter.com/9yTXEg5sLu — Kiko Suarez (@imkikosuarez) December 13, 2023

Chicago is home to the largest population of Serbians outside of Serbia. Jokic plays there once a year. What a shame for him to get ejected for THAT ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ihbzIQGYmo — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) December 13, 2023

It remains to be seen what explanation the officials and the NBA would have about the situation, but considering the uptick in techs and ejections this early in the 2023-24 season, Adam Silver and Co. might really want to take a look and review the process and rules.