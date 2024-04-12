The Denver Nuggets are in the driver's seat for the one-seed in the Western Conference; following their 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, they have a much-needed one-game cushion. However, nothing is sealed quite yet for the Nuggets. There is a chance that they could fall as far as the third seed if they end up losing out.
Denver, however, has a favorable schedule to end the year. They'll be facing the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, and they'll be finishing the season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Thus, there might be a chance that the Nuggets, confident in their chances of grabbing wins against two of the worst teams in the conference, decide to hold out their best players.
Now, fans will be wondering whether or not Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be suiting up against the Spurs.
Nikola Jokic injury status vs. the Spurs
Fans were treated to such an enthralling matchup between the current best center in the NBA, Nikola Jokic, and the man who'll be gunning for his crown before long, Victor Wembanyama, when the Nuggets last took on the Spurs. Thankfully, it's looking rather likely that a rematch between the two will be among the most exciting matchups in a loaded Friday night slate.
According to the latest injury report, Jokic is listed as “probable” to play despite experiencing inflammation on his left hip.
Nikola Jokic has been durable for the Nuggets this season; he has suited up in 77 of his team's 80 possible games to this point, and an absence doesn't appear to be in the offing for the likely 2024 MVP winner.
Jokic put on a show the last time the Nuggets took on the Spurs. Despite getting his shot blocked by Victor Wembanyama four times, the Nuggets star got the upper hand in the end. He put up 42 points on 18-32 shooting, showing the Spurs' nascent rookie that the league still belongs to him and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
It's unclear how big of a workload Nikola Jokic will be taking on on Friday night if he does end up suiting up. But the Nuggets' goal will surely be taking care of business early to give their core guys a well-deserved rest.
Jamal Murray injury status vs. San Antonio
Jamal Murray recently missed a seven-game stretch from late -March to early-April due to an ankle injury; it was a sight for sore eyes when the Nuggets' star guard returned on April 6. Since then, it has been business as usual for Murray, who has averaged 21.3 points per game on 57 percent shooting over his past three games.
Murray is likely to keep it going against a Spurs defense that is currently ranked 22nd in the league, as he is listed as “probable” on the injury report despite some inflammation on his right knee.
The 27-year old guard did not have the best of shooting nights in his last time out against the Spurs. He went 6-16 for 15 points; nonetheless, he stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds and eight assists.
On the off chance that Jamal Murray misses the Nuggets' upcoming game, Reggie Jackson figures to step into the starting lineup and play a huge part in creating offense for his team.