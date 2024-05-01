Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has provided an update on the condition of midfielder Jude Bellingham after he was substituted during the Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich, reported by GOAL. Bellingham played 75 minutes before being withdrawn, and Real Madrid ultimately secured a 2-2 draw in Germany thanks to a late equalizer from Vinicius Junior. Ancelotti shed light on the reason behind Bellingham's substitution and the implications for the upcoming fixtures.

Bellingham's substitution occurred 15 minutes before the end of the match as Real Madrid were still chasing an equalizer. The team had initially taken the lead through Vinicius Junior's goal, but Bayern Munich turned things around with goals from Leroy Sane and Harry Kane. Bellingham's absence was a blow for Real Madrid, considering his impressive performance this season with 21 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances. However, it was revealed that the midfielder had been struggling physically since the hour mark.

Carlo Ancelotti explains



Carlo Ancelotti addressed Bellingham's substitution in a post-match statement, acknowledging that the midfielder was not performing at his best level. However, he emphasized that Bellingham was not alone in this regard and that the entire team was not at their peak performance. Ancelotti explained that Bellingham had experienced cramps after 60 minutes, which necessitated his substitution.

Ancelotti said: “Jude Bellingham was not at the best level tonight, but the same for the entire team. Bellingham got cramps after 60 minutes, so I had to substitute him.”

Bellingham's physical struggles may have been influenced by his recent absence from the Real Madrid squad. He had missed the team's La Liga victory over Real Sociedad due to a stomach illness. Initially, he was not included in the traveling squad, but he still joined his teammates in San Sebastian and remained on the bench as an unused substitute. This absence could have contributed to Bellingham's subpar performance in Germany.

Looking ahead for Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid

Looking ahead, Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich at home in just eight days' time. Considering Bellingham's physical condition, there is a possibility that he may be given additional time to rest and recover by sitting out the upcoming weekend fixture against Cadiz in La Liga. Real Madrid currently leads the domestic league and enjoys an 11-point cushion over Barcelona, with only 15 points left to play for. This advantageous position gives Ancelotti the freedom to rest several key players, as he did in the match against Real Sociedad.

In conclusion, Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Jude Bellingham's condition following his substitution during the Champions League semi-final first leg. Bellingham's physical struggles and recent illness may have affected his performance. With Real Madrid's comfortable lead in La Liga, there is an opportunity for Bellingham to rest and recover before the crucial second leg against Bayern Munich.