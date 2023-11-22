We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Denver Nuggets will travel to Central Florida to face the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena.

The Nuggets defeated the Detroit Pistons 107-103 on Monday night. Surprisingly, they only led by one at halftime. It was tied with 1:25 left when Reggie Jackson delivered an alley-oop to Aaron Gordon for a go-ahead basket while drawing the foul and followed it up with a free throw. Significantly, Jackson led the way with 21 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20 points, while Michael Porter added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, Gordon finished with 11 points. Nikola Jokic drew an ejection in the first half, which probably explained why the game was so close in the end. Overall, the Nuggets shot 46 percent, including 39.3 percent from the triples, while also committing 14 turnovers.

The Magic defeated the Toronto Raptors 126-107. Initially, they built a 67-56 halftime lead. The Magic expanded their lead in the third quarter and ran away with it. Significantly, Paolo Banchero led the way with 25 points. Jalen Suggs added 18 points, while Franz Wagner had 17. Meanwhile, the bench got a spark, as Cole Anthony added 15 points and 10 assists, while Franz Wagner had 10 points. The Magic shot 50 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they had 12 steals and eight blocks while also forcing 23 turnovers.

The Nuggets and Magic split the series last season. Furthermore, the Nuggets are 8-2 over 10 games against the Magic. The Nuggets are also 3-2 in five games at the Amway Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Magic Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3.5 (-114)

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-106)

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How to Watch: Nuggets vs. Magic

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports and Entertainment, Bally Sports Florida.

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets have had another strong start to the season. Yet, there are some holes in their game, and not having Jamal Murray is a significant reason for it. The Nuggets are second in field-goal shooting percentage yet 18th from the 3-point line. Moreover, they are 29th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Nuggets are also 16th in rebounds. However, they are still solid at handling the ball and defending the rim, ranking fifth in turnovers and seventh in blocked shots.

Jokic is once again having a great season, averaging 27.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. Likewise, he is shooting 57.3 percent from the field. Porter is averaging 16.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. Also, he is shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Murray is still out, and likely will miss the entire month with his hamstring injury. Thus, the Nuggets must continue to find a way to win without him. Gordon may be the answer, averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. However, he is struggling from beyond the arc, hitting only 24.1 percent from the triples. Jackson is averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent. Likewise, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.2 points while shooting 45 percent, including 42.6 percent from the 3-point line.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic can dominate and avoid taking technical fouls. Then, they must stop Banchero from going wild.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic are a better team this season. Regardless, they are still struggling to score, ranking 24th in field goal shooting percentage, 28th in 3-point shooting percentage, and 23rd from the free-throw line. They also are not handling the ball well, ranking 26th in turnovers. Still, the Magic are better on the boards and at defending the rim, ranking 13th in rebounds and 10th in blocked shots.

Banchero has been solid, averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, including 41 percent from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Wagner (Franz) is averaging 18.4 points. But Wagner has had shooting issues, shooting 42 percent from the field while shooting 28.9 percent from the 3-point line. Likewise, Anthony is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from the triples. Suggs also averages 12.8 points per game.

The Magic will cover the spread if Banchero can get hot and start scoring without issues. More importantly, they need to contain Jokic.

Final Nuggets-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets have not been as good with Murray out, going 3-2 without the star guard. Therefore, they are not destroying opponents as seamlessly as some might expect. The Nuggets might win this game. However, it will not be as easy as it normally would be without Murray. Expect this game to go down to the wire, with the Magic covering the spread.

Final Nuggets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-106)