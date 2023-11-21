Nuggets superstar and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was ejected in the first half of Monday's meeeting with the Pistons.

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic got ejected from Monday night's game on the road versus the Detroit Pistons and fans are not happy. They have already taken their frustrations over the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player's ejection to social media with all sorts of reactions.

“nikola jokic ejected and the PISTONS announcers say “these fans didn't come here tonight to see curtis blair, tre maddox, or andy nagy – whoever they are” embarrassing display by the league's officials,” shared @fastbreakbreak via X (formerly Twitter).

“Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic both ejected in this game… Unreal. The disrespect towards Jokic by these refs is sickening,” said @JeremyNicolls.

Refs trying to ruin Nikola Jokic season averages by ejecting him in the game to prevent him from winning MVP this season. pic.twitter.com/alqIklNUB5 — Golden State Warriors Fan 💛💙🏀 (@g0ldenstat3) November 21, 2023

From @murray_center27: “I mean I can’t lie it genuinely seems like the NBA referees have a vendetta against Nikola Jokic.”

“Jokic got ejected for something that Draymond Green does 20x a game,” chimed in @DeanScorpion_.

Jokic got the boot with just a little over a minute remaining in the second quarter. He had picked up a technical foul earlier, so the second one meant that he was automatically disqualified from playing the rest of the way in the Pistons game. Before he left the court, Nikola Jokic had produced nine points on 4-for-8 shooting from the field, five rebounds, five assists, and a block in 15 minutes of action.

It is also worth noting that Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was also ejected earlier after collecting two technical fouls.

The defending NBA champions entered Monday's game looking to end a two-game slide, while the Pistons walked into the contest on the heels of a devastating 11-game winless streak.