Castellanos won a NCAA title with the Florida State women's soccer team in 2018.

Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos is setting a new benchmark in the NWSL after signing a lucrative contract with Bay FC. With a deal valued at over $1.8 million across four years, the talented forward has become the highest-paid foreign player in the league's history.

Castellanos, who transferred from Manchester City, where she joined in 2022 from Atletico Madrid, brings a wealth of experience, including a Supercopa de España Femenina title. She expressed her excitement about the move, anticipating the start of her journey in the Bay Area with the team and coaching staff.

“I can't wait to be there in the [San Francisco] Bay Area,” she said, as reported by Cesar Hernandez of ESPN. “With the team and with obviously the coaching staff, that's something that I'm very looking forward to.”

Bay FC, backed by significant investment and the expertise of former USWNT like Brandi Chastain and Aly Wagner, will make their NWSL debut in the 2024 season. Castellanos's arrival is a marquee moment for the club as they look to make an immediate impact in their inaugural season.

The forward is eager to immerse herself in the club's project, aiming to be part of the first wave of players to achieve Bay FC's ambitious goals. Castellanos is slated to play a key role in the team's strategy, potentially taking up the “ideal position” as a creative No. 10, a role she hopes to fill under the guidance of former Washington Spirit interim manager Albertin Montoya, now at the helm of Bay FC.

Her tenure in England saw her evolve into a starting player, contributing five goals and two assists. Reflecting on her time with Manchester City, Castellanos expressed both of sadness for the friends left behind and excitement for a new chapter.

“I think I have grown a lot,” Castellanos said about her time in England. “I leave with a little bit of sadness because [of] all the friends that I made here, but besides that, I think it is an exciting time for me to go back to America, to play for a new club and I'm just happy.”

Having made a mark in college soccer with the Florida State Seminoles with a NCAA title in 2018, and a nominee for The Best FIFA Football Awards in 2017, Castellanos's return to American soil is fueled by her previous positive experiences and her aspirations to win more trophies and further her development.

“I'm hoping it's gonna be the same that I experienced – obviously at a different level º but the same amount of happiness that I experienced when I was there,” Castellano said. “To win trophies and to keep growing and keep learning every day.”

Bay FC prepares to kick off their season against California rivals Angel City on March 16.