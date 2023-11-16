Bay FC acquires rising star Alex Loera as first player, marking a major milestone for the NWSL's newest team in 2024.

In a groundbreaking move for the NWSL's Bay FC, the league's latest expansion team based in the San Francisco Bay area, has announced Alex Loera as the team's inaugural player. Loera, a formidable defensive midfielder, marks a significant signing for the team poised to make its debut next season.

Loera, an alumna of Santa Clara, joins Bay FC following a trade with the Kansas City Current. The deal was finalized with Bay FC agreeing to pay $175,000 in allocation money. Additionally, the Current secured protection from Bay FC in the upcoming 2024 expansion draft.

The 24-year-old Loera, celebrated for her technical skills and midfield prowess, has already made a name for herself in collegiate and professional soccer. As the captain of the Santa Clara Broncos, she led her team to victory in the 2020 NCAA championship. Following her selection by the Current in 2021, Loera opted to utilize her extra year of eligibility at Santa Clara before joining the professional ranks.

“As soon as I heard that Bay FC could be a potential team in the league I was so excited. I was like, `Yeah, I’m going to end up back here at some point,’” Loera said, as reported by Anne M. Peterson of the Associated press.

In her rookie season with the Current, Loera impressed the league by scoring the fastest goal in NWSL playoff history during a semifinal match against OL Reign, finding the net in just the fourth minute.

Lucy Rushton, Bay FC's general manager, praised Loera's abilities, describing her as “one of the best midfielders in the league” and lauding her technical skill with the ball.

“At 24 years old, I think Alex Loera is … probably one of the best and most technically gifted ball playing midfielders in the league as well,” Rushton said.

Bay FC, co-founded by former women’s national team players Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton, and Leslie Osborne, was awarded an NWSL expansion team in April. The team will be coached by Albertin Montoya.

The addition of Bay FC and the Utah Royals to the league next season expands the NWSL to 14 teams for the 2024 season. The league is eyeing future expansion to 16 teams in 2026.