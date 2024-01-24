Olympic finalist Jessie Fleming joins Portland Thorns in a record-breaking NWSL transfer.

In a significant move for the Portland Thorns, the NWSL team has secured the transfer of Canadian and Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming. This acquisition has set a new benchmark in the league, with the Thorns paying a record NWSL transfer fee of approximately $320,000.

Fleming, 25, officially parted ways with Chelsea on Monday, as initially reported by the Telegraph, per Tom Hamilton of ESPN. During her tenure with Chelsea, which began in 2020, Fleming made a remarkable impact, contributing to the team's success in clinching three Women's Super League titles, three FA Cups and the Conti Cup in 2021. Her mastery was notably on display when she scored for Canada in the 2021 Olympics women's final.

This strategic move by the Thorns comes as Chelsea looks to reorganize their squad following the injury of star player Sam Kerr and Fleming’s departure. Chelsea is reportedly considering Levante's Mayra Ramírez to fill the void, with the transfer fee from Fleming's move expected to aid in facilitating this transition.

In addition to Fleming's arrival, the Thorns have strengthened their squad with the re-signing of USWNT defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Sauerbrunn, a veteran with World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019 under her belt, extended her contract for another year. She has been a crucial part of the Thorns' setup for the last four seasons, contributing significantly to their NWSL triumph in 2022.

Fleming's transfer to the Thorns not only exemplifies the league's growth in attracting top international talent but also marks a new era for the Portland Thorns as they continue to build a formidable team for the upcoming season.