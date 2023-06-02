The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has announced the addition of its 14th expansion team, set to begin play in 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The team, officially named Bay FC, was revealed along with its brand, crest, and visual identity on Thursday.

Bay FC is a joint venture between global investment firm Sixth Street and a group of renowned U.S. Women's National Team legends, including Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton, Leslie Osborne, and Aly Wagner. The organization aims to foster a culture of inclusivity, unity, and shared pride within the community.

“We will be a beacon of hope and connection, welcoming and embracing people of all backgrounds. While community is our foundation, our love of football is our reason for being,” Wagner said, per ESPN. The team aspires to exhibit intensity, competitiveness, passion, and an unwavering drive to succeed.

San Francisco's newest sports franchise was first announced as the 14th NWSL team in April, joining the league's current lineup of 12 teams. Bay FC's logo features a gothic-style “B” inspired by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and the region's vibrant street art scene. The design incorporates serifs at the top and bottom, paying homage to the famous fog that envelops the area.

Slaton emphasized the significance of bridges in San Francisco stating, “Bay FC will unite the region's tapestry of different cultures, languages, and ideas with shared pride and a sense of belonging. Our team will be bold and authentic, while humbly serving something greater than ourselves.”

The team's board comprises influential figures such as former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg, her husband Tom Bernthal, former Golden State Warriors president and COO Rick Welts, and former San Francisco Giants VP of communications Staci Slaughter.

Alan Waxman, co-chair of Bay FC and CEO of Sixth Street, expressed his confidence in the Bay Area's ability to transform grand ideas into groundbreaking realities. Benny Gold, a renowned local streetwear designer responsible for the club's “B” logo, stated that the brand draws inspiration from the region's vibrant street art and style.

As the excitement builds, fans eagerly anticipate the debut of Bay FC in 2024, eager to support the team and witness the growth of women's soccer in the San Francisco Bay Area.