Ohio State football's national title odds are looking good.

The Ohio State football team has had quite the busy offseason when it comes to coaching hires and transfer portal additions. The Buckeyes have done a great job all around, and one of their big hires was bringing in Bill O'Brien to be their offensive coordinator. Well, that move didn't last long. O'Brien just left Ohio State to be the next head coach for Boston College. It was a tough loss for the Buckeyes, but they didn't wait very long to bring in another big hire for the position.

There have been rumors that Chip Kelly was going to leave UCLA football for awhile now, and on Friday, he officially made the move. Kelly is out at UCLA, and he is now the new offensive coordinator for Ohio State football. The Buckeyes wasted no time in bringing Kelly in after Bill O'Brien departed.

Ohio State is going to be absolutely loaded with talent next season, and they have a very impressive coaching staff as well. The Buckeyes are returning a lot of talent that most people expected would leave for the NFL after the conclusion of the 2023 season. A lot of players are coming back, and Ohio State has a national title on their mind for 2024.

Not only is Ohio State bringing back a lot of talent from last year's team, but they have also done a tremendous job with the transfer portal. The Buckeyes have one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, and it put the finishing touches on what will be one of the best rosters in college football next season.

Now that the Buckeyes have their offensive coordinator position figured out, let's take a look at their national title odds for next year. After hiring Chip Kelly, Ohio State still has the second best odds in the country to win it all next season at +500, according to FanDuel. Only Georgia has better odds as the Bulldogs are leading the way at +300. The Buckeyes did not see a change in their national title odds with the hire.

Next year is going to be a big one for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Him and his Buckeyes have lost three in a row to rival Michigan and they haven't won the Big Ten since the COVID year. Day needs his Ohio State team to get over that hump next year with this loaded team, or he's going to be in some trouble.