Chip Kelly emerges as an offensive coordinator candidate for Ohio State football.

Shortly after taking the offensive coordinator job for Ohio State football, Bill O'Brien left for the head coaching job at Boston College. The Buckeyes are left to fill an important role and it sounds like they have some exciting options on the table. Including UCLA head coach, Chip Kelly.

Kelly has been involved with numerous rumors lately. There's been some interest from NFL teams wanting him as an offensive coordinator. Now, it appears Ohio State football could be in the mix too, according to Dave Biddle and Jonah Booker of The Morning Five on 247 Sports. Chip Kelly is one of the original candidates for the position before the Bill O'Brien hire. Despite that, Biddle and Booker have their concerns about Kelly coaching the Buckeyes.

“I need to know why Chip wants to get out of UCLA as a head coach. If you look at their recruiting, their recruiting is horrible at UCLA. I question if Chip Kelly still has it compared to what he had at Oregon. Is he washed up right now? You're probably not going to get a dynamic recruiter at that position.”

Although that may be true, there's a reason why Kelly has received multiple OC interviews this offseason. He interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and most recently the Seattle Seahawks. He also brings a unique offensive system that would certainly be new for Ohio State football.

We'll see how it plays out. The Buckeyes are a prestigious program in college football. Ryan Day should be able to hire almost anyone he wants. If Chip Kelly truly is in the mix then Ohio State football should aim to hire him quickly. But they'll likely book him for an interview first if that's the case.