Air Noland is ready for the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

When you think of the best rivalries in college sports, there is always one that comes to mind: Michigan football and Ohio State football. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have not just the most bitter rivalry in college sports, but maybe in all of sports. They don't like each other one bit, and everyone knows that. Right now, Michigan has won three games in a row against Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are hoping to change that in 2024.

While Michigan has beaten Ohio State football three years in a row, the Buckeyes haven't missed a beat in the recruiting world or against any other teams in the Big Ten. They have a problem with the Wolverines right now, but everything else has been going well, especially recruiting.

The great recruiting for Ohio State helped them land one of the best quarterbacks in the 2024 class, Air Noland, and he will be with the Buckeyes next season. He hasn't even started his career at Ohio State yet, but he is already thinking about the 2024 game against Michigan.

Ohio State early enrollee QB Air Noland is already counting down the days until The Game🍿https://t.co/03ylyvcqI1 pic.twitter.com/LAMe0axpoK — On3 (@On3sports) February 8, 2024

That's how much this rivalry means. At Ohio State, the top priority is taking down Michigan, and vice versa. The Buckeyes have seemingly done a good job of making that clear to recruits.

Michigan won the national championship one month ago, yet it's Ohio State that has the momentum going into the 2024 season. Last year was the Wolverines' national title or bust season. A bunch of key players came back from the 2022 team that could've went to the NFL, but they came back because they wanted to win it all, and they did. Now, the Buckeyes are having their national title or bust year in 2024.

Both Ohio State and Michigan will look very different next year. Let's start with the Wolverines. They were loaded with seniors and NFL talent, and after winning it all, all of those guys are leaving. They're quarterback, their running back, their entire offensive line. Michigan is losing a ton of production, especially on offense.

They are also losing a good portion of their coaching staff. Jim Harbaugh recently took the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, and he is bringing a lot of key staff members with him. Sherrone Moore is the new head coach at Michigan, and he is going to have his hands full in year one with his getting his players and staff ready.

Now let's talk about Ohio State football. The Buckeyes are having a ton of talent return that could be going to the NFL, they are bringing in one the best 2024 recruiting classes in the country and they also have one of the top transfer portal classes in the country. The Buckeyes are going to be loaded next year, and they will play Michigan at home. Ryan Day absolutely has to beat the Wolverines next season. His seat is already getting a little bit warm after losing three in a row with the third coming in a game where Jim Harbaugh was suspended. He has to get it done next year.

Air Noland is excited for the 2024 edition of The Game. The rivalry rarely disappoints, and it will likely be a crucial matchup between two highly ranked teams yet again next season. Michigan vs. Ohio State is sure to be a fun one.