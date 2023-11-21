LeBron James cant wait ot see Jeremiah Smith follow Marvin Harrison Jr. after he had committed to Ryan Day's Ohio State football squad.

Coach Ryan Day has a knack for attracting the top prospects in the nation year after year. Being able to mentor young talents in the Ohio State football program does not seem to be challenging enough for him. After training Kyle McCord, and Marvin Harrison Jr., he already has a new superstar in sight and he goes by the name of Jeremiah Smith. Even LeBron James cannot wait for the arrival of this absurdly talented young star to ball out with the Buckeyes.

“Can’t wait to see him in Scarlet & Gray,” was the immediate reaction of LeBron James after finding out that Jeremiah Smith is headed to the Ohio State football squad.

This means that Ryan Day is getting a new wide receiver after Marvin Harrison Jr. departs from his system. The 2024 prospect might even be better than the stars that came before him. Smith is currently ranked as the best player in Florida and the best wide receiver in the nation. Simply put, he is the overall best player in the class of 2024.

The Ohio State football program is going to benefit a lot from his commitment to the squad. During the 2022 campaign, Smith botched 58 receptions and grabbed darts for 1,073 receiving yards. His elite end-zone finishing gave him 20 receiving touchdowns. All of these will be hard to top by any other young gun in the country. Some college kids could only ever dream of notching the same stat lines during their high school careers.

Other schools like Florida State, USF, and even his hometown Florida Gators gave Smith an offer. But, Day and the Ohio State football program is where he belongs.