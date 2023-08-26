After losing to Michigan football and failing to make the Big Ten championship game in two consecutive seasons, there is a lot of pressure on Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program. If it happens again in 2o23, Day's job could be in jeopardy. However, despite the past two seasons, recruiting is surging for the Buckeyes and hasn't missed a beat at all. The 2024 class for Ohio State is ranked #2 in the country and currently has five five-stars. The only team with a better class is Georgia football, who has won two straight national titles. One of the Buckeyes five-star commits is wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith is the the top WR prospect in the country and the second best overall prospect. He is going to be a Buckeye, and he wants to be the best.

“I'm coming to Ohio State to be one of the best receivers to ever come through Ohio State.” Jeremiah Smith said according to a tweet from On3 Recruits.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That's a good mentality for Smith to have, and if he wants to be a great WR, Ohio State is a good place to go. The Buckeyes have consistently produced successful NFL receivers in recent history and currently have arguably the best WR in CFB in Marvin Harrison Jr. However, the bar is extremely high, and it'll be hard for Smith to be one the best to ever go there due to the high volume of great Buckeye receivers. Still, he definitely has the right mindset going into his college career.

The 2024 recruiting cycle is beginning to wind down, and barring any crazy changes down the stretch, Ohio State football will have one of the best classes in the country.