Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has had an insane performance this year that has stunned several onlookers including LeBron James.

The Dolphins have become one of the most fun teams to watch in the National Football League, and their offense is regarded by most people as the biggest reason why. Led by Coach Mike McDaniel, QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill and a cast of many others, the Dolphins' offense is one of the best in all of football.

Recently LeBron James chimed in with his thoughts on another aspect of the Dolphins' team: the secondary, in a tweet lauding the play of superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey this season.

Ramsey has accomplished something statistically that would make Darelle Revis blush.

Recently Hill talked about his injured hand and how it's been affecting him off the field. Hill praised Ramsey after a big game against the Raiders.

James made a Gladiator movie reference regarding Ramsey's insane performance this season that has people talking.

“Yes King James I am, really entertained,” one fan said in response, shifting the focus back to the Lakers star.

Another fan took a page out of Austin Reaves' book and simply wrote ‘HIM' with a picture of the Dolphins star attached to his post.

“Best corner in the league,” another fan added referencing the Dolphins star Ramsey.

Still another fan trolled LeBron for an infamous traveling violation he committed against the Jazz in Utah.

Ramsey has quietly turned in one of the best seasons in recent memory among NFL defenders, and he's doing it all on a defense that is being forced to bear the burden of an offense that is nuking its opponents through the air with the pass, and on the ground at times as well.

Next up for the Dolphins is a road matchup against the Jets — a chance for Ramsey to show fans of Revis's former team that he may be the best cover corner since his retirement.