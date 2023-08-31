For most Ohio State football head coaches, the University of Michigan stands as Enemy #1. But for Urban Meyer, Penn State's Saquon Barkley is the player that who would cause him to lose sleep.

Meyer did name two Michigan players when asked what offensive players from the Big Ten Conference were the most difficult to prepare for during his time in Columbus. However, Denard Robinson and Donovan Peoples-Jones ranked fourth and fifth on his list.

The top spot went to Barkley. In three games against the Buckeyes, the former Nittany Lion racked up 235 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Meyer and Ohio State football prevailed in two of the three games, however.

For Meyer, he might've considered Barkley and the others difficult to prepare for during his coaching days. But they rarely got the better of him and Ohio State football. During his seven seasons as head man of Ohio State, Meyer posted a record of 83-9. He won three Big Ten titles during his reign.

Most importantly to Buckeye fans, he never lost to Michigan.

College football fans won't be surprised by Meyer's admission. Barkley had a celebrated collegiate career. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons at Penn State, and finished fourth in the 2017 voting for the Heisman Trophy.

New York Giants fans can also attest to the skill and production Barkley brings as a do-it-all running back. In five seasons with the team, he's eclipsed 1,000 yards three times in five seasons.

After two injury plagued seasons, he bounced back in 2022 to help the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings.