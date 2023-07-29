New York Giants star running back, Saquon Barkley, has consistently been a favorite among fantasy football enthusiasts since his impressive rookie season in 2018. As we approach the 2023 NFL season, Barkley's fantasy football outlook remains as promising as ever. After a triumphant return from a challenging 2021 season marked by injuries, Barkley's stellar 2022 campaign showcased his resilience and potential to be a top pick in fantasy drafts this year. In this comprehensive analysis, we delve into Barkley's multifaceted skillset. We will also look at the influence of a new offensive system to gauge his potential fantasy football performance in the upcoming season.

Bouncing Back from Adversity

In 2022, Saquon Barkley silenced doubts surrounding his ability to recover from injuries, participating in 16 games and demonstrating remarkable durability. He reaffirmed his status as a key player for the Giants, accumulating an impressive 1,312 rushing yards and securing 10 touchdowns throughout the season. His standout performances showcased his value as a well-rounded and effective player. This made him an asset to both his team and fantasy football managers alike. Barkley's determination and talent have solidified him as one of the most coveted players in the fantasy football realm. These also set high expectations for his performance in 2023.

SAQUON BARKLEY WOULD NOT BE DENIED 😤 Touchdown Giants!pic.twitter.com/GxxvCHmVhK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2023

New Deal

Keep in mind that the Giants extended a franchise tag offer to Barkley in March, entitling him to a handsome $10.09 million for the upcoming season. However, Saquon Barkley chose to decline the franchise tag, seeking alternative arrangements. The ensuing negotiations led to a renegotiated one-year contract on the franchise tag, securing Barkley a base value of $10,091 million. It also has the potential to earn an additional $909,000 through various incentives.

A Versatile and Dominant Force

Saquon Barkley's prowess as a dynamic running back stems from his explosive speed and unmatched power. This enables him to break free from defenders and gain crucial yardage. His ability to consistently find gaps and accelerate with lightning speed makes him a game-changing player. He is capable of turning seemingly routine plays into touchdowns. Moreover, Barkley's versatility as a pass-catcher distinguishes him as a true three-down back. Equipped with the hands and agility of a skilled receiver, he remains a lethal weapon out of the backfield, posing a constant threat to opposing defenses. Fantasy football managers recognize the value of a running back who can contribute not only in rushing yards and touchdowns but also through receptions and additional yards after the catch. Barkley's multifaceted skillset ensures that he remains a top contender for fantasy football drafts.

The Impact of a New Offensive System

The Giants' offense is set to undergo significant changes in 2023, with the introduction of a new offensive coordinator and key offseason acquisitions. This could create more opportunities for Barkley to shine in fantasy football leagues. The team's surprising playoff run in 2022 demonstrated their potential. However, a tough schedule and some uncertainty on the offensive side, particularly with quarterback Daniel Jones, raises questions about their overall success in 2023. Barkley's fantasy football prospects may be influenced by the team's performance. Take note that a struggling offense could limit his opportunities to produce.

A Top Pick for Fantasy Managers

Given Barkley's exceptional talent and the potential for a standout year in 2023, he remains a high draft pick in fantasy football, and rightfully so. His resilience and bounce-back performance in 2022 showcased his potential to be a top scorer in fantasy leagues. Fantasy managers can be confident investing in an early pick in Barkley. This is especially with the assurance of a one-year contract compromise with the Giants. Coming off a really solid 2022 campaign, Barkley is undoubtedly one of the rare NFL running backs with the potential for 350 total touches. This makes him a highly sought-after asset in Round 1 of fantasy drafts.

Looking Ahead

Barkley is ready to take the fantasy football world by storm once again. His multifaceted skillset makes him a force to be reckoned with on the field. Moreover, the potential improvements in the Giants' offensive system add to his allure as a top fantasy football performer.

However, Barkley's fantasy football outlook is not without its uncertainties. The team's overall success in 2023, coupled with potential injury risks, could impact his performance on the fantasy gridiron. Nonetheless, fantasy managers should be willing to take the risk. They should recognize Barkley's immense talent and the potential to be a game-changer in the 2023 NFL season.

As the fantasy football drafts commence, Barkley's name will be at the top of many wish lists, with managers eager to secure his services for their teams. If he can stay healthy and maintain his explosive form, there's no doubt that Barkley will be a star once again, generating points and excitement for both the New York Giants and fantasy owners alike. So, if you have the chance to draft Saquon Barkley in your fantasy football league, don't hesitate to do so. He is poised to be one of the most exciting and rewarding players of the 2023 NFL season.