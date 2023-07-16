Urban Meyer is loved at Ohio State due to his work with the Ohio State football program from 2012-2018, and he posted an epic video on Instagram, throwing it back to his days building “the brotherhood” with the Ohio State football program.

Urban Meyer had a ridiculous 83-9 record with Ohio State in his time at the school, good for a .909 win percentage, according to Sports Reference.

The first season Meyer took over the program, Ohio State went 12-0, but did not play in a bowl game due to a ban that season. The program never lost more than two games in his tenure. The Buckeyes won the national championship in the 2014 season over Oregon, the one championship that Meyer won with the program. It was his third championship win. The first two of his championships came with the Florida football program. He left the Florida football program in 2010, and departed Ohio State in 2018. Both times health reasons were given as the explanation.

When you look at Meyer's 7-0 record against the Michigan football program, it is easy to see why Ohio State fans look back on his tenure fondly. Ryan Day has taken over the program since, and has gone 1-2 against the Michigan football program since then.

Ryan Day has received a lot of criticism. It is tough to follow up a coach who is so loved by a fanbase. The bottom line is that Day will have to beat Michigan again. That is the expectation, and he has Meyer's support in that effort.