A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Edmonton Oilers prevented falling down a 3-1 series hole in the first round of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs following a sensational 5-4 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on the road on Sunday. With the series now tied at two games apiece and scheduled to go back to Edmonton for Game 5 this coming Tuesday, Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft will have a major decision to make with regard to which goalie will the Oilers start next.

“Oh my goodness. We’re not even 15 minutes after the game’s been played,” Woodcroft said about Edmonton’s goalie situation for Game 5 (h/t ESPN). “You got to let me enjoy it for a little bit, don’t you? We’ll sleep on things and see where we’re at after.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stuart Skinner started in front of the net for the Oilers in Game 4, but after giving up three goals on just 11 shots faced, he was replaced by Jack Campbell, who turned away 27 of 28 shots from the Kings. Woodcroft might have to go with the hot hand for Game 5, and that would be Campbell, who went 21-9-0 with a 3.41 GAA and .888 saves percentage across 36 appearances (34 starts) back in the regular season.

The Oilers found themselves trailing by three goals after the opening period of Game 4, but Leon Draisaitl and the company clawed their way back by scoring three unanswered goals in the second period. Both teams scored a goal in the third period necessitating overtime where Zach Hyman heroically found the back of the net to deliver the win for Edmonton.