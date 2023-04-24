Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl has left hockey fans in awe time and time again. He is one of the best players in the game today, and he proves it on a consistent basis. His latest feat, however, is on another level.

Draisaitl has three points against the Los Angeles Kings in their Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 matchup. It is his 14th three-point game in the postseason. He has now set an NHL record for most three-point postseason games through a player’s first 41 postseason games.

The feat becomes even more surreal when you take a deeper look. Draisaitl has more three-point games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (14) than he does zero-point games (13).

Draisaitl’s first point of the game put the Oilers on the board. He sent a pass to defenseman Evan Bouchard, who fired a laser of a shot to beat Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Draisaitl scored himself later in the second period. He took a feed from fellow superstar Connor McDavid and rifled it past Korpisalo to bring the Oilers within a goal.

Edmonton went on the power play toward the end of the second period, and Draisaitl did his thing. The Oilers star scored on the man advantage to tie the game at 3 heading into the locker room.

Kings defenseman Matt Roy scored in the third period to reestablish the lead for Los Angeles. The lead lasted until about three minutes left in the game when Evander Kane tied it for Edmonton, sending the game to overtime.

In any event, Draisaitl continues to etch his name in Stanley Cup Playoffs history. Only time will tell if he can help the Oilers go on a deep run and finally win the Stanley Cup once again.