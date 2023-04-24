The Edmonton Oilers have suffered brutal losses in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. And it seemed the Los Angeles Kings were going to take Game 4 from them, as well. However, it wasn’t meant to be.

The Oilers came back from a 3-0 deficit to force overtime. With the game tied 4-4, Oilers forward Zach Hyman rifled a shot past Kings goalie Joonas Koprisalo to secure a 5-4 victory.

With that win, Edmonton has evened the series. Furthermore, their win on Sunday night was the team’s first playoff win from three goals down since 1997. Edmonton beat the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of that year’s Western Conference Semifinals.

The Oilers seemed dead in the water to begin the game. Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period. The team benched him and turned to Jack Campbell in goal.

The goaltending change seemed to work. The Oilers scored three goals in the second period, with superstar Leon Draisaitl being involved in all three. In the third period, however, the Kings regained the lead.

As the clock continued to tick down, Edmonton became desperate for an equalizer. They found that equalizer with a little over three minutes left in the game. Evander Kane found the back of the net to force overtime.

With the series now tied at two games apiece, the series will go at least six games. Edmonton and Los Angeles go back at it again on Tuesday for Game 5. After that, the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on April 29, where one team could punch their ticket to the second round.