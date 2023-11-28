Oklahoma football will face off against strong competition when it joins the SEC. The Sooners are set to play Alabama and Tennessee in 2024.

The Oklahoma Sooners aren't getting a break when they join the SEC in 2024 when it comes to scheduling. The Sooners will be battling with conference powers Alabama and Tennessee next year, per ESPN. Both of those contests will be home games in Norman.

Oklahoma and Texas are bolting the Big 12 Conference after this season to join the SEC. The Sooners are expected to play Tennessee in September, and Alabama in November 2024, per ESPN. Oklahoma will be also breaking in a new offensive coordinator in 2024, as the school's offensive chief Jeff Lebby agreed to a deal to be the new head coach at Mississippi State. It certainly won't be an easy task for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who will need to find a strong replacement for Lebby. The next offensive coordinator will need to find ways for the team to score in a brutal SEC conference with Georgia, Alabama and plenty of other foes.

But there's good news. Both of the games will be at home, and Oklahoma is also expected to be returning plenty of power for the 2024 season. Oklahoma is also bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in the country, per 247 Sports. The Sooners' class is currently ranked no.7 nationally for 2024.

The Sooners are also currently ranked in the top 25, and just missed out on the Big 12 Championship Game. Oklahoma finished the regular season at 10-2 and won three straight games to end the regular season. The Sooners are certainly hoping to take that momentum into their bowl game this year and onward to 2024 when it joins the new conference.

Oklahoma's bowl game and opponent for this year haven't yet been announced.