Oklahoma football's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby is expected to be hired to be the next head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The news comes from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports:

“Mississippi State is targeting Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby as its next coach, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Deal not done, but discussions are expected to result in a hire. Lebby is a former assistant under offensive minds like Art Briles, Josh Heupel and Lane Kiffin.”

Should Lebby be hired away from Oklahoma football, he would be replacing Zach Arnett, who was fired on Nov. 13 for posting an underwhelming 4-6 record during his first season.

Lebby has experience with turning offenses/well-known college football programs around. The 39-year-old has been coaching on college football sidelines since 2008 and has most recently made a big impact on the Sooners.

Lebby was hired in December of 2021, just a few days after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC and current head coach Brent Venables took his position. Lebby, Venables and the rest of the Oklahoma football team struggled during their first season together, finishing with a 6-7 record—the worst record for school since 1998.

Some changes by Lebby this season have transformed quarterback Dillon Gabriel and allowed his offense to really shine. Oklahoma football's 40.8 points per game is the fourth-most in the FBS. Their 10-2 record, including a crushing win over TCU on Friday, has helped them earn back the reputation they enjoyed in previous seasons.

Before joining Oklahoma football, Lebby was hired as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss in December of 2019, and posted a 5-5 record in his first season. The next year, the Rebels finished with a 10-3 record.