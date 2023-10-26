Oklahoma football's Week 9 will have them making the trek to Lawrence, KS, in a Big 12 showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks. The No. 6 Sooners will have their work cut out for them, though, as the Jayhawks will not be an easy contest.

Firstly, let's not forget that the Sooners football team is coming off a close victory over a tough UCF football team last weekend. It was only a two-point difference where Oklahoma had to hold the Knights off until the very end. The question is, was that just a hangover after a bye and the thrilling Red River Rivalry where they beat their biggest rival in Texas, or should this be worrisome if you're a Sooners football fan?

Kansas football hasn't beaten Oklahoma since 1997 in Lawrence. That's 18 straight Oklahoma victories, all by double-digits. That's quite the drought. This will be the Jayhawks' last effort to get a victory before the Sooners leave for the SEC after this season.

If the Sooners want to make it back to the Big 12 title game, Kansas is their next greatest challenge. The Jayhawks only have two losses and can't be scoffed at, even if they do have some uncertainties at the quarterback position with Jalon Daniels being doubtful for the game. So, let's get into some Oklahoma football Week 9 predictions.

Oklahoma football's defense holds Kansas football to 20 points or less

In their last two games, the Jayhawks' football team has scored a total of 90 points and only come out with one win. Head coach Lance Leipold and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki have been known to get creative with their schemes, but they will be going up against a much-improved Sooners' defense from last season.

Oklahoma is only averaging giving up 16.1 points per game. With Jalon Daniels all but out for this game and backup Jason Bean getting the nod, (per ESPN's Pete Thamel) this seems like a game where the Sooners will get back to dominance and hold a very efficient offensive team to 20 points or less.

Marcus Major has his first 100-yard rushing day of the season against Kansas football

One area of concern offensively for the Sooners football team this season has been running the ball. Senior running back Marcus Major has yet to have a 100-yard day on the ground. His quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, has already had one himself earlier this season. His biggest day was last week against UCF, carrying the ball 18 times for 82 yards.

At some point, to stay viable as a contender, Oklahoma needs to establish some sort of run game. Perhaps this is the game to start making that trend. Major gets his first 100-yarder of the season against the Jayhawks.

Dillon Gabriel does his usual, throws for at least two touchdowns with no interceptions

Dillon Gabriel became a household name after his performance against Texas. Gabriel has been one of the best, most efficient quarterbacks in the country this season. He leads the Big 12 in completion percentage, passing yards per game, and passing touchdowns, among other categories in the conference. He's also kept his interceptions to just three.

Look for him to continue to shine against Kansas football on Saturday at noon, throwing for at least 240-plus yards, two touchdowns, and no picks.

Oklahoma football continues its path to the Big 12 title game, beating Kansas football

Oklahoma may not roll over Kansas in this game, as the Jayhawks are certainly not a team to simply overlook. But this should be a game that favors the Sooners in many ways and continues to prepare them for what could be a rematch against Texas in the Big 12 Championship.

The UCF game may have been looking ahead, maybe even a hangover from the Texas game. Nevertheless, the Sooners' football team should walk out of Lawrence with a victory in hand.