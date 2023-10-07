Big 12 football has a new king. The Oklahoma football program upset the Texas Longhorns in a down-t0-the-wire game. The Sooners' 34-30 win over the loaded Texas football squad is sending Twitter (X) into a frenzy. This Oklahoma-Texas game was one truly worthy of the various reactions.

Many fans appreciated the competition of the game, with many praising its dramatic nature. Most notably, one user commented, “Absolute Cinema.”

Another appreciated the intensity that Oklahoma and Texas always bring when they face each other, claiming it is the “best rivalry in football.” Of course, there was no shortage of comedic and salty reactions.

One user posted a picture of two grown men crying.

In the same nature, one fan claimed that Texas choked. Obviously, these fans hoped the Longhorns could close things out. Unfortunately for them, Oklahoma football triumphed.

Both teams seemed evenly matched but Oklahoma had the upper hand in the end. Dillion Gabriel threw for 286 yards and 1 thrilling touchdown. His touchdown was a last-minute throw to Drake Stoops, which ultimately gave the Sooners the win.

On the other side, Quinn Ewers threw for 326 yards and 1 touchdown. He threw two interceptions that were costly for the Longhorns though. Both teams' receivers and runningbacks had solid days, but defense decided the fate of this Big 12 football matchup.

Oklahoma football was able to recover a fumble in addition to its two interceptions. The nail-biting game will go down in history as one of the most entertaining upsets of the modern time.

It truly was an absolute cinema.