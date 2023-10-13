The Big 12 looks a little bit differently now than it did for the first five weeks of the season as Oklahoma football is now in control of the conference. The Sooners took on Texas football in the Red River Rivalry last weekend at the Cotton Bowl, and both teams came into the matchup undefeated. After the Longhorns took down Alabama earlier this season, they surged into the top-five of the AP Poll and looked like the favorite to win the Big 12. They even had Oklahoma on the ropes late in the fourth quarter after a field goal gave the Longhorns the lead with just over a minute remaining, but Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners had other plans.

Dillon Gabriel didn't get to play for Oklahoma football against Texas last season because of an injury. This year, he felt like he had something to prove, and he certainly proved it. The Sooners went down late in the game and Gabriel and his offense had little time to get down the field. It looked like either Texas was going to win, or best case scenario for Oklahoma is they get into field goal range and send the game to overtime. However, Gabriel quickly got his team down near the end zone, and he ended up throwing the game-winning touchdown with seconds remaining in the game.

“It's unbelievable, it's something you dream of as a little kid, the games you want to play in,” Dillon Gabriel said regarding the win, according to a video posted to Twitter from FOX College Football.

Gabriel is right, it was unbelievable, and college football fans might be lucky enough to see this matchup again this season. Both Oklahoma and Texas have fairly easy paths to the Big 12 Championship game, so we could see a Red River rematch down the road.